Canada will be getting four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott says this province will receive 1-point-six million shots of the Pfizer vaccine and 8-hundred thousand of the Moderna vaccine between January and March.

Pfizer announced Wednesday morning its vaccine has proven to be 95-percent effective in late stage trials.

Both doses must be stored at sub-zero temperatures and people need to get two shots 21 days apart.

Elliott says this does mean some logistical challenges but the Health Ministry has an entire team working on a plan.