Ontario is reporting 1,417 new COVID-19 cases.

Seventy-four per cent of today’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

There are 1,495 more resolved cases and over 33,400 tests were completed over the last day.

Another 32 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario, the highest daily death count since June 19th.

It brings the overall death toll to 3,415.