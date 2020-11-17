Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The local health unit is reporting a pair of new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka.

The new cases involve a Huntsville man between the ages of 45-64; with the cause under investigation, and a Gravenhurst woman between the ages of 35-44; who acquired the virus through close contact.

That increases the overall case count for the District of Muskoka to 87, with 80 recoveries, five classified as ‘other’, one hospitalization and one death.

According to the Health Unit, ‘other’ essentially means the cases in question were lost during follow-up – meaning the cases in question cannot currently be located by the Health Unit.

This also includes any cases that were investigated by the health unit but left Ontario before a final status was obtained.

Since his last update last Tuesday, Medical Officer of Health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Dr. Charles Gardner says there have been 191 new confirmed cases.

“Last week, I counted 110 new cases – which is a very large increase, a very large jump. For the week of November 1-8, we had 141 cases,” Gardner said. “So, this is the highest increase we’ve seen in a single week.”

Meanwhile, the overall case count for Simcoe Muskoka now sits at 1,750 cases, with 1,476 recoveries, 217 classified as ‘other’, seven hospitalizations and 50 deaths.

According to the health unit, there are currently 217 active cases in its jurisdiction.

Gardner says while we are currently in the yellow zone – with strengthened measures, we may not be far off from adjusting to orange – which includes intermediate measures.

“If we continue with the higher amounts of cases and the higher percentage of positive cases – we would meet the criteria for the orange status,” Gardner said. “I think that’s an important heads up for people about the potential of moving into orange in the future, if we continue with that level of activity.”

