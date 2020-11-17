It will be a little while longer before parents know if kids will be out of school early for Christmas. Education Minister Stephen Lecce told reporters closing down schools early in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 is a consideration.

But Premier Doug Ford told reporters not to jump the gun and that an early dismissal may not happen.

Ford says Lecce still has to consult with the Chief Medical Officer before any decisions are made. Ford says a full announcement on what parents can expect in December will come in the next week or two.