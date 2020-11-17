File image of an OPP cruiser. Photo by: MyMuskokaNow.com Newsroom

A pair of Huntsville residents face robbery charges following an incident at a local motel.

Officers from the Huntsville OPP and the Muskoka Crime Unit began investigating a robbery that took place at a motel on King William Street this past Monday, around 12:35 a.m.

Police say two suspects were in another individual’s room where a physical altercation ensued.

Following the altercation, the two suspects fled the property.

Later on, the OPP located and arrested both suspects involved – 25-year-old Marc Gates and 26-year-old Taylor Sovereign, both of Huntsville.

Gates faces charges including robbery with violence and possession of property obtained by crime.

Sovereign meanwhile is also charged with robbery with violence as well as failure to comply with a probation order, mischief to property and uttering threats causing bodily harm.

Both are being held in custody and will appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

The OPP says no one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.