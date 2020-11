Ontario is reporting 1,487 new COVID-19 cases to start the work week.

It comes after the province reported a record daily high of 1,581 on Saturday and 1,248 on Sunday.

Seventy-one per cent of the new cases are in the GTHA.

There are 992 more resolved cases and nearly 33,400 tests completed.

Ten more people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario bringing the death toll to 3,371.