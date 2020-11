Hydro One expects the power to be out in some areas for most of the day.

After last night’s storm that ripped through much of Ontario, many remain without power. There are pockets of a few hundred people in Bracebridge and surrounding Muskoka that are still in the dark.

Hydro One estimates the power should be back on by 6 PM. No restoration time has been given by Lakeland Power for the few hundred people with them that haven’t had their power turned back on.

This article will be updated…