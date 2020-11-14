Ontario has reported another 1,581 new cases of COVID-19. That is the largest one day jump since Thursday when the province reported 1,575. The total number of cases now sits at 92,761.

Over 73-percent of the new cases are in the hotspots of Peel, Toronto, York, and Ottawa.

The province completed 44,837 tests in the last 24-hours bringing the province’s positivity rate to roughly 3.5-percent. There is a backlog of 39,767 tests awaiting results.

Another 20 people have died bringing the death toll to 3,332 since the pandemic began.

Over 1,000 cases are considered resolved.

