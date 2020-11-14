The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says a staff member at The Pines long-term care centere tested positive for COVID-19.

The District of Muskoka says in a statement two other staff members are isolating at home as a precaution.

No residents are reported to have tested positive.

“This positive result was not an outcome of the on-going bi-weekly on-site COVID-19 testing procedure that is in place to support early detection of any spread of the COVID-19 virus in the home,” they add in their statement.

The District says that a “deep clean” is being done as well as what they’ve already been doing on a daily basis.

“No additional restrictions are required at this time as per the advice of SMDHU,” the District says. “Regular updates will be provided to residents, their families, and staff as more details become available.”