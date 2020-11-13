More recreation facilities are being re-opened by the town of Bracebridge: the Bracebridge Memorial Arena is next on the list.

“Town staff have been monitoring, and continue to monitor, the changes in Provincial orders and regulations related to re-opening of recreation facilities and programs,” the town says. “Advice and guidance is being provided by the Ontario Minister of Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and various other organizations and associations. Town staff have developed guidelines and associated policies and procedures required to ensure the Town has the proper health and safety measures in place prior to opening and offering public skating.”

Physical distancing will be enforced and anyone using the rink will need to be pre-screened. The equipment used will be disinfected after use as well.

The rink will also be operating at a reduced capacity. You must pre-register to be able to go skating.

The first date you sign up to use the rink in Friday, November 20th from 10 to 11 AM, then every Tuesday from November 24th to December 15th from 1 to 2 PM.

Admission is $2.50 for children one to 18 years old, $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and $9 for a family of two adults and a maximum of three kids.