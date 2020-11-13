We will know today if Ontario will be dealing with more public health restrictions. In an exclusive interview with CP24 last night Premier Doug Ford says he will not hesitate to move forward into the next stage of lockdown. That news comes after provincial modelling data showed a grim forecast of up to 6y,500 new COVID-19 cases a day by mid-December. Ford says he will be getting advice from his health table this morning and will make a decision on what he will do to control the spread of the virus and where new restrictions may be put in place. He will make an announcement later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister continues to urge premiers to do more to control surging COVID-19 cases across the country. During a first minister’s meeting Thursday night, Justin Trudeau told the provincial leaders to put in more stringent measures to control the spread of the virus. He urged them not to be deterred by the economic costs of shutting down businesses. Trudeau is expected to announce millions in funding for skills training in order to help retain employees left jobless because of the pandemic.