Premier Doug Ford was on the defensive today. Ford fielded questions after a Toronto Star article accused the premier of ignoring the advice of health professionals when the government formed its new colour coded response plan to COVID-19.

Ford was asked today if he isn’t following the “sciences” more in the spring than he is today. Ford says he respects the doctor’s opinion who spoke out in the Star article. Ford says he doesn’t like to pit the doctors against the politicians versus the health table, “The fact is…Dr. Williams [the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health] came to us with a framework, the Cabinet approved the framework. Ultimately, at the end of the day, there’s different tables that report into Dr. Williams and give their point of view and I respect everyone’s point of view.”

Ford denied that he hasn’t taken the advice of Dr. Williams, “Never once Dr. Williams has ever come to me from the beginning of this pandemic and said ‘premier I think you need to do that’ and I’ve said no, never once. I have always, always worked with him. He understands.”

Ford says there has to be a balance between the first priority of health and safety but close beside it is the economy. Ford also spoke about the mental health issues associated with closing down the economy.

Earlier today NDP Leader Andrea Horwath accused Ford of lying about taking the advice of health experts, “They lied. They gambled with people’s lives and now experts project Ontario could hit 2,000 new cases a day next month.”