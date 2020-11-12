Bracebridge OPP have charged four people that broke into the former Muskoka Centre in Gravenhurst.

Police arrived at the building around noon on November 8th to find boards removed. Signs are up around the property to tell people the area is off-limits. Boards are also up on the windows to keep trespassers out.

Three of the four suspects were caught at the scene. A 20-year-old male from Acton, Ontario, an 18-year-old female from Caledon, and an 18-year-old male from Georgetown have been charged with break, enter a place with intent, possession of break-in instruments, theft under $5,000, and fail to comply with probation.

The fourth suspect is a 21-year-old male from Halton Hills, Ontario. He later turned himself into police and was given the same charges as the other three.

All four are due in court in Bracebridge in January 2021.