Bracebridge and Gravenhurst High Schools were put in to hold and secures Wednesday afternoon after Bracebridge and Huntsville OPP responded to a weapons call.

More specific details have not been provided at this time by OPP, but Constable Katy Viccary says the suspect is now in custody and there is no threat to public safety.

The hold and secures at both schools have since been lifted.’

Gravenhurst Public School has since tweeted that staff anf students are safe and classes are continuing as usual.

An investigaiton into the incident in on-going. This story will be updated with details as they become available.