The local health unit is looking to learn more from residents about their experiences during the pandemic.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced Tuesday that it’s launching a survey to help them understand what issues – good and bad – need to be addressed.

“We know the pandemic has been very difficult on all residents who have had their freedoms curtailed,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner said. “Their employment and paycheques cut back, been unable to gather with friends and family, and in some cases have had to postpone visits to their healthcare providers or receive the treatment they need.”

Gardner says the health unit wants to hear from residents so that they can identify where there are gaps or hardships that need to be addressed.

That may mean adapting or improving services the health unit offers or advocating political decision-makers at all levels for changes that address the gaps.

The survey does not collect any identifying information from participants and privacy is maintained. It is directed to local residents who are 18 years of age and older.

For more information, head to the health unit’s website.