Premier Doug Ford did not rule out another lockdown, at least in some parts of the province. Ford was reacting to news that Manitoba is going into another lockdown (Red Zone) to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 in that province, “I can’t rule out anything, if it needs to be done, we’ll do it. If the numbers get totally out of control, I won’t hesitate to do what it takes to protect the health and safety of the people.”

When asked about the Prime Minister’s comments that he hopes premiers aren’t opening up too quickly in order to protect the economy Ford said he wasn’t sure if Trudeau was talking to him directly, “If he is, I’d want to thank him for his ongoing support. But we need more support for businesses that’s what we need, we need more support…financial support. And I’d be more than happy to sit down and talk to the Prime Minister about that support.” The premier further dodged the question by calling on federal funding to get to the provinces faster, “We need to get federal money faster.” He was then heard to mention the federal rent relief program.

Ontario has seen the positivity rate of COVID-19 double in a month. Tuesday’s rate is 5.7-percent, the highest it has been since May. The province also continues to hit records with new cases reaching over 1,000 for five straight days. The majority of the province’s cases are in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area and in the Niagara Region. York Region has been allowed to reopen some businesses but Peel Region has been moved to the Red or Control Zone of the province’s new COVID-19 plan. It is expected Toronto will unveil its preferred plan for reopening later Tuesday.