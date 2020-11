Bracebridge OPP are looking for a missing man from Bracebridge.

40-year-old Corey Martin was last seen on September 23rd on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge. Police report he is known to frequent different communities within Central Ontario, Greater Toronto Area, and London.

Martin is 6’1″, thin build with brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.