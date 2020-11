It’s a record number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The province is reporting 1,388 cases with 81 per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Niagara.

There are 781 more resolved cases and over 29,100 tests were completed over the last day.

The province reports there are 422 COVID-19 patients in hospital which is the highest number since mid-June.

Fifteen more people have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 3,260.