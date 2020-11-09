Porter Airlines was set to take to the skies again in December, but have now pushed their restart date to February 11th.

The airline says the increasing COVID-19 cases and ongoing travel restrictions affecting customer demand is the reason behind the further delay.

“Deferring service until 2021 is not a decision we anticipated having to make as COVID-19 emerged early this year,” said President and CEO of Porter Michael Deluce. “Every delay to restarting flights has the greatest effect on our team members, who are eager to do their part to help serve customers under safe conditions. Unfortunately, the continued and cumulative effects of restrictive travel advisories, border closures and quarantines have suffocated travel demand to the point that a return to sustainable levels of passenger traffic is highly unlikely in 2020.”

The airline temporarily suspended operations on March 21st because of the coronavirus pandemic.