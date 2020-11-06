A street sweep across Muskoka has led to multiple arrests and charges.

From Tuesday to Thursday, police across Muskoka conducted a street sweep with a focus on outstanding warrants and compliance checks of parties who are under release conditions.

Out of 22 warrants executed by the OPP, eight led to arrests.

As a result of the compliance checks, one individual has been arrested and charged with impaired driving as well as possession of fentanyl.

Meanwhile, four others were arrested on charges that warrants had not been issued for.

On Tuesday, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit observed a driver – who had been seen fleeing a RIDE check in Huntsville back in mid-October.

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested and charged 44-year-old Richard Robertson with dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to comply with a release order.

Robertson will be in court on December 16th.

Then on Thursday, officers arrested a Gravenhurst woman on an outstanding warrant, as well as charges stemming from stealing a car on October 19th.

Police have charged 36-year-old Whitney Wilson with multiple offences.

The charges include failure to comply with a release order, failure to comply with an undertaking, theft under $5000, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and possession of fentanyl.

She will appear before a judge on Friday.

Then again on Thursday, police saw a driver on Main Street West in Huntsville who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The driver was eventually stopped and police arrested 34-year-old Mark Fagan of South River for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

He’ll be before a judge in Huntsville on December 16th.