A Huntsville woman has been arrested following a fraud investigation.

Back on September 7, the Huntsville OPP initiated an investigation concerning an air conditioning unit that was listed for sale in July on a Facebook, Buy-n-Sell group.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged 29-year-old Alexandra “Alee” King of Huntsville on October 31.

She faces six counts of fraud under $5000.

King was released and will appear before a judge in Huntsville on December 9.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information you’re encouraged to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.