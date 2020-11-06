A Gravenhurst man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by police.

On Thursday, officers from the Bracebridge OPP along with the OPP’s Child Exploitation Unit and Technological Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Gravenhurst and arrested and charged 71-year-old David Ashe.

Ashe is facing four counts of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography for the purpose of distribution.

He will appear in a Bracebridge courtroom Friday.

We’ll have more information on this story when it becomes available.