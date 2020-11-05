Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Muskoka.

On Thursday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported two new cases in Huntsville – with one in a woman over the age of 80 and another in a man between the ages of 45-64.

The first case was travel-related while the latter is still under investigation.

The new cases increase the overall case count in Muskoka to 82, with 78 recoveries, one hospitalization and one death.

They are also the first confirmed cases since Monday when the health unit reported a Gravenhurst woman over the age of 80 had contracted the virus.

Overall in Simcoe Muskoka, there have now been 1,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,262 recoveries, 7 hospitalizations and 50 deaths.

To view the health unit’s case count, head here.