The exterior sign of the Huntsville Public Library is shown on July 2nd, 2019. (Photo by MyMuskokaNow.com Newsroom)

It looks like the Huntsville Public Library is one step closer to resuming services in a limited capacity.

On Wednesday, the Library announced it is launching its zero-contact Library-to-Go next week, with a focus on the health and safety of its staff and the community.

In a statement, the Library says the wellbeing of all those who use it is of the utmost importance amid the pandemic.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time while the Town of Huntsville repaired the Library facility, to which we are grateful,” the statement read. “This patience, empathy, and support from our community provided strength to us during this pandemic.”

The Library-to-Go will launch on November 10th, and allow patrons to return or borrow material in a slightly different way.

The hours of operation are being changed and residents are encouraged to check out the Virtual Library to learn all the details of how the Library-to-Go works.

The Library’s hours of operation will be as followed:

Tuesday to Thursday: 10am-12pm & 1pm-3pm

Friday: 1-4pm & 5-6pm

Saturday: 10am-12pm & 1pm-3pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Monday: CLOSED