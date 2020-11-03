A Gravenhurst woman is $50,000 richer following her purchase of a winning lottery ticket.

Last Wednesday, Joan Martin was gifted with the sizable cash prize after she had purchased a ticket through the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s Instant Double Diamond game.

Instant Double Diamond dishes out prizes between $10 and $250,000 and the odds of winning any prize are 1/3.36.

To protect its customers and staff, OLH is reminding people that it has health and safety protocols in place to ensure physical distancing and proper use of Personalized Protective Equipment.

Martin purchased her winning ticket at the Circle K on Wellington Street in Bracebridge.

