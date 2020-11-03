Cottage country residents are being reminded of the dangers of carbon monoxide.

All through this week, it’s Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in Ontario, and the Muskoka Fire Prevention Officers are reminding you to have all fuel-burning appliances inspected on a yearly basis – in order to prevent the poisonous gas from occurring in the home.

“In Ontario, more than 80% of injuries and deaths from CO occur in the home,” Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Chief Rob Collins said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe from CO. Get all fuel-burning appliances inspected by a registered contractor.”

The Muskoka Fire Prevention Officers say you should have a carbon monoxide detector in your home if you have a fuel-burning appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage.

Additionally – with daylight savings now in the rearview, it is also a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Chief Collins carbon monoxide alarms should be next to each sleeping area of the home.

“For added protection, install a carbon monoxide alarm on every storey of the home according to manufacturer’s instructions,” he said.

If you live in a condo or apartment building with a service room, alarms must be installed in the service room and next to each sleeping area of all homes above, below and beside the service room.

In condo or apartment buildings that have a garage, alarms should be installed next to each sleeping area of all homes above, below and beside the garage.

Exposure to carbon monoxide can cause flu-like symptoms such as headaches, nausea, dizziness, as well as confusion, drowsiness, loss of consciousness and death.

If your alarm sounds and you or others suffer from symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, get everyone out of the home immediately and call 9-1-1.

A carbon monoxide alarm sounds different than your smoke alarms – so you should test both alarms monthly and make sure everyone in your home knows the difference between the two sounds.

Head here for more carbon monoxide safety tips.