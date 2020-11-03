A suspect has been identified and arrested following a trio of robberies that took place last week.

This past Friday, around 11 a.m., Orillia OPP located and arrested 46-year-old Sebastian Gaudino of Minden Hills.

Police believe Gaudino is the same man who was responsible for a string of robberies that occurred in Kawartha Lakes, Orillia and Gravenhurst.

He was found in the Township of Ramara on Highway 12, near Concession 10.

The OPP says Gaudino was identified with help from members of the public.

He now faces charges including robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Gaudino will appear before a judge in Orillia on December 1st to answer his charges.

The OPP says it is still investigating and continues to ask for the public’s help with any information.

If anyone has knowledge of the crime, they’re encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS.