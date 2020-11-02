UPDATE @ 3 PM: The name of the deceased has been released. 43-year-old Robert Carreau was struck by a silver four-door SUV that was travelling westbound on Highway 141.

The highway remains closed.

An early morning crash on Highway 141 is being investigated by the West Parry Sound OPP.

It happened around 6:30 AM Monday morning. The OPP report a car hit a pedestrian on Highway 141 west of Rosseau in Seguin Township.

The police confirm the pedestrian was pronounced dead. No other information has been released because next of kin have yet to be notified.

OPP North East Region’s Technical Collision Investigation Unit is on the scene investigating.