UPDATE @ 3 PM: The name of the deceased has been released. 43-year-old Robert Carreau was struck by a silver four-door SUV that was travelling westbound on Highway 141.

The highway remains closed.

UPDATE 11/03 @ 9:30 AM: A 56-year-old from Bracebridge has been charged with operation causing death and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused’s driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been seized. A court date has been scheduled for December 3rd.

An early morning crash on Highway 141 is being investigated by the West Parry Sound OPP.

It happened around 6:30 AM Monday morning. The OPP report a car hit a pedestrian on Highway 141 west of Rosseau in Seguin Township.

OPP and Rosseau Lake College have confirmed the deceased is the Head of School for the College Robert Carreau.

Highway 141 was closed into the evening while the OPP investigating the crash.