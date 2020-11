Ontario is reporting close to 950 COVID-19 cases to start the first week of November.

The province reported 948 new cases today (Monday) with the majority in the hotspots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Just overĀ 37 thousand tests were completed over the last day but there’s a backlog of over 23 thousand.

Another 826 cases are resolved and 7 more people have died from the virus in Ontario.