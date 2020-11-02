The annual Project Porchlight Food Drive hosted by the town of Huntsville and Lake of Bays Fire Departments is set for Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

The event will start at 6 PM with fire trucks going door-to-door collecting healthy non-perishable food donations with the help of the local OPP and paramedics.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Huntsville says the event will be a little different this year. “We are asking residents to turn their porch light on and place their non-perishable donations at the end of their driveway or on their porch this year at 6:00 PM,” says the Training and Suppression Captain for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Paul Calleja. “In the past, we have been able to knock on doors – but this year we are unable to do that. By placing your items at the end of your driveway or porch, it will assist us in keeping a safe social distance.”

Bins will also be placed in front of the Huntsville Fire Hall at 1 Payne Drive, the Huntsville Salvation Army office on 4 Mary Street East, the Port Sydney Fire Hall at 387 South Mary Lake Round and the Lake of Bays Fire Halls on 1007 Limberlost Road and 1230 Fix Point Road – both in Huntsville – and 12 University Street in Baysville.

This will be the 32nd edition of the annual event in support of the Salvation Army. The not-for-profit charity helps distribute the donations within the community throughout the next year. “2020 has been very challenging for so many. We are pleased, to be able to continue this community tradition this year specifically when donations are needed more now than ever,” said Calleja.