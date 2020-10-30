Ontario is reporting nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases.

The province reported 896 new cases on Friday which is down from the 934 reported on Thursday.

Seventy-seven per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Over 41,000 tests were completed over the last day, close to the province’s daily goal of 50,000, but there’s a backlog of 41,063.

There have been 74,715 cases in the province since the start of the pandemic with 85.6 per cent deemed resolved.

Nine more people have died from the virus in Ontario.