Explorers’ Edge has been honoured by the Ontario Tourism Summit as the Tourism Innovator of the Year.

The summit was a virtual event held over two days on October 27th and 28th.

The award is presented to “an individual or organization that created a new innovative product, policy or service to promote and enhance tourism in their local community, region or the province of Ontario.” Explorers’ Edge was given the award for their work to introduce scheduled passenger service at the Muskoka Airport. As part of that, Porter Airlines began doing seasonal flights to the airport starting on June 27th, 2019. “We are extremely grateful to Porter Airlines for partnering with us on this project – the first of its kind in Canada – and to the District of Muskoka for investing in airport infrastructure to make this happen,” Explorers’ Edge Executive Director James Murphy said of that project.

“We are grateful to be recognized by our own industry for our work on this project,” said Murphy. “The strategy to attract more international visitors by partnering with a major airline, and to then disperse these passengers all throughout our entire region on our shuttle bus service, was extremely well received.”