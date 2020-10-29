The OPP is reminding parents and trick-or-treaters in Cottage Country to be cautious ahead of Halloween.

Halloween takes place Saturday and police are providing tips for parents, their kids, homeowners and drivers about what they can do to have as safe an evening as possible.

With COVID-19 putting a damper on typical celebrations, Constable Jeff Handsor explains what the best practices are for parents and trick-or-treaters.

“Follow the advice from public health experts and decide what’s best for you and your family,” Handsor said. “Given the unique circumstances that they find themselves in on Halloween – check with your municipality and public health to see what restrictions might be in place in your area.”

For parents, the OPP says they should discourage the use of masks on their children and opt for makeup – which will help them see what’s around them, including traffic and other hazards.

Kids should also be wearing a face-covering.

Those under 10 should be accompanied by an adult and it’s also recommended that you start your trick-or-treating before it gets too dark.

Handsor says another thing to be mindful of is if the costume fits properly.

“Ensure a proper fit of the costume, with that you’re going to drop your chances of a trip or a fall and have them wear shoes they like to wear that don’t hurt their feel,” Handsor said. “Again, with the costume, it’s best to wear something reflective so that they can be seen when it’s dark.”

Kids are also encouraged to carry a white bag or pillowcase for their candy, a cell phone in case they need to make an emergency call and they should always travel in groups.

Handsor adds it’s extremely vital that kids don’t start eating their candy until after they’ve gotten it home and had it checked by an adult they can trust.

“Don’t eat the candy until you get home and have it checked by a parent, aunt or uncle, or somebody who’s in the house and is responsible so they can go through your treats and ensure they’re safe to eat,” Handsor added.

Homeowners are asked to keep their outdoor areas maintained and well-lit and to also use alternatives to candles in your pumpkin if you plan to leave it unattended.

Meanwhile, if you’re out on the roads for Halloween, you should drive slowly in residential areas where trick-or-treaters are frequenting and remember that costumes can limit a child’s vision – making it so they cannot see your vehicle.

The most important for drivers to keep in mind is to stay sober behind the wheel and never drink and drive.