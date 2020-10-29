The majority of today’s COVID-19 cases are once again in the Toronto area and Ottawa. The province is reporting 934 new cases today, with 86-percent of the diagnoses in the hotspot zones.

There have been ten more deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 3,118.

Even with the high number reported today the percentage of people testing positive for the virus has dropped slightly to roughly 2.6-percent. There were 35,600 tests processed in the last 24-hours but there is still a backlog of 40,074 awaiting results.

Another 820 people have recovered in the last day.

Yesterday, Premier Doug Ford said new modelling data shows the second wave curve is headed in the “right direction.” The new data is being released at 3:00 pm Thursday.