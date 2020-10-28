Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Muskoka has suffered its first COVID-19 case in a week.

On Wednesday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed the 78th case of the virus.

The case involves a Gravenhurst woman between the ages of 35-44, who contracted the virus through an institutional outbreak.

The most recent case prior to that was in a Bracebridge man back on October 21.

Of the 78 cases, 76 have recovered and there’s been one death since the start of the pandemic

Overall in Simcoe Muskoka, there have been 1,326 cases with 1,111 recoveries and 49 deaths.

