Ontario is reporting 834 new COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday’s new cases are in line with the 824 reported Tuesday and just a bit below the 851 reported Monday.

Eighty-one per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Over 30 thousand tests were completed over the last day, short of the province’s daily goal of 50 thousand, with a backlog of 33,906.

There have been 72,885 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic with 85.5 per cent deemed resolved.