The good, the bad, and the ugly: the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit wants to hear about it if it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey has been put out to get an idea about the impact the pandemic has had on people.

“We know the pandemic has been very difficult on all residents who have had their freedoms curtailed, their employment and pay cheques cut back, been unable to gather with friends and family, and in some cases have had to postpone visits to their healthcare providers or receive the treatment they need,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner.

The survey will have questions about changes to your income, mental or physical health, the effect of school closures, loss of food programs or services, and how you feel the Health Unit has responded among other things.

“We need to hear from our residents so that we can identify where there are gaps or hardships that need to be addressed,” Gardner said. “That may mean adapting or improving services the health unit offers or advocating to political decision-makers at all levels for changes that address the gaps.”

The survey is available on the Health Unit’s website.