Ontario is reporting 827 new COVID-19 cases.

Tuesday’s cases are just a bit lower than the 851 the province reported on Monday.

Eighty-one per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Over 23,900 tests were completed over the last day, nearly half of the province’s goal of 50,000 a day, with a backlog of 22,636.

There have been 72,051 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic with 85.4 per cent deemed resolved.

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in the province bringing the death toll to 3,103.