Police are searching for a man involved in a pair of robberies in Gravenhurst.

The Bracebridge OPP says it is currently investigating two robberies that took place on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

Each incident occurred at convenience stores located on Muskoka Beach Road near Winewood Avenue and on Bethune Drive, also near Winewood.

According to police, the suspected entered each store with what appeared to be a firearm, demanded cash and then fled.

The OPP says he was unsuccessful in both instances.

The suspect is described as 5’7” and was wearing a black toque, black mask and black gloves along with a reflective jacket.

Police add that he left in a white sedan that had been parked alongside Winewood Avenue.

Anyone with information or video footage in the area is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you see any suspicious activity, you’re asked to report it to police.