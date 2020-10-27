The Computer Shop in Bracebridge closed temporarily on Monday after it was discovered someone that came into the store was in contact with someone who may have COVID-19.

Owner of the store Chad Zajac says the person is from another company who was doing work in The Computer Shop. “Someone in their company had tested positive for COVID, and was later cleared to return to work,” Zajac tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom. While the person who tested positive was cleared, the employee who entered the shop on Monday had not gotten their test results back.

Later on Monday, the results did come back negative. Zajac says two other people in the store were told immediately about their potential exposure to the virus.

“This is a good reminder to follow all of the recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19 and if you’ve been in contact with someone who has it or shows symptoms please get tested,” Zajac says, adding people need to be open to getting tested if they think they came into contact with someone who has symptoms.