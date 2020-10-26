Ontario is reporting 851 new COVID-19 cases to start the work week.

The number is lower than the 1,042 cases reported on Sunday.

Seventy-seven per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

There has been a drop in the number of tests done in the last 24-hours.

Nearly 28,700 tests were completed which is nearly half of the province’s goal of 50,000 a day.

There is still a backlog of 17,603 test results.

There have been 60,839 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic with 85.4 per cent deemed resolved.

Another six people have died from the virus bringing the provincial death toll to 3,099.