(Photo via Apart But Not Alone Facebook)

A series of virtual interactive sessions are being offered to explore stress and anxiety being brought on by COVID-19.

Apart But Not Alone is a ten-part ZOOM series intended to explore these emotions and find tools that will lead to emotional well-being, building trust and hope, as well as healing and resiliency.

The sessions will be facilitated by Registered Psychotherapist Elke Scholz, who will shed light on her own personal experiences with anxiety.

She says it’s important to acknowledge how stress, anxiety and loss have been compounded by the pandemic.

“The reason it is so important is as much as we’re trying to support people’s mental health, we still fall short,” Scholz said. “And this is a way to really reach out and we are capable of reaching out to a lot of people.”

These sessions are a partnership between Hospice Muskoka and United Way of Simcoe Muskoka.

Scholz says the goal of these sessions is to find ways for people dealing with stress and anxiety to creatively express their emotions in a positive way.

“You don’t have to be an artist to take part,” Scholz said. “Whether it’s with journaling or collage – there are different strategies – boundary setting is one of them, gratitude – that type of thing. We’re also really excited to show participants the power of the mind.”

The sessions will run every Tuesday from November 3 to December 1, 2020 and again from January 12 – February 9, 2021.

Each session will be one hour in length and include an introduction, check-in, and short mindfulness session.

Session outlines will be emailed to registered participants and there is a limited capacity – so the sessions will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

To learn more or to register – head to the event’s Facebook page.