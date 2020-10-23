A tornado warning is now in effect for parts of Cottage Country.

Environment Canada has upgraded the earlier severe thunderstorm warning that was in place in Muskoka.

Environment Canada adds that thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado are heading the area north of Coldwater. A funnel cloud has been reported.

They say it’s possible those in the area could see damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rain. “This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the weather agency says on their website. “Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

To view updated weather forecasts, head to Environment Canada’s website.