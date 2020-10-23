An online survey is looking to get local feedback regarding the communication process during the King William Street construction.

The town of Huntsville launched the survey Friday – which seeks to get input from residents to better understand preferences moving forward, as it continues to plan for the 2021 Main Street Streetscaping project.

The survey is anonymous and will inform the town staff how best to communicate updates next year.

By providing feedback, the town says it can put plans in place to deliver the information and project updates you’re looking for.

Responses will be shared with the District of Muskoka and the town of Huntsville as well as planning teams as the Streetscape project gets underway.

