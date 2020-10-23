Grade 8 Students are getting a chance to complete immunization they missed out on during the last school year.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering catch up immunization clinics for students who missed their vaccines in grade 7 last Spring, due to COVID-19.

Clinics are now being scheduled by appointment only to begin the week of November 2nd.

“It’s important that students complete the immunization series for Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV),” associate medical officer of health Dr. Colin Lee said. “They need both doses of each vaccine for the best protection against these diseases.”

These clinics will be held in health unit offices across Simcoe Muskoka one to two days a week as needed through to the spring.

The Health Unit estimates upwards of 2,200 students will need to be vaccinated.

Clinics will not be held during this school year due to COVID-19 and instead, they will be offered for both Grade 7 and 8 students in the 2021/22 school year.

Under normal circumstances, nurses would visit each elementary school in Simcoe Muskoka offering three vaccines to Grade 7 students.

The meningococcal vaccine – which is one dose – is usually offered at schools in the fall.

Meanwhile, two doses of Hep B and HPV immunizations are offered, with the first in the fall and the second in the spring.

Families can call Health Connection to book an appointment at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 ext. 8827, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

They can also head to the health unit’s website for more information.