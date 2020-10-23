It’s another day with Ontario reporting over 800 new COVID-19 cases.

The province reported 826 new cases on Friday, lower than the 841 cases reported on Thursday but still higher than the seven day average of 753.

Seventy-seven per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Another 40 thousand tests were completed over the last day but a backlog of 35,436.

There have been 68,353 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic with 86 per cent deemed resolved.

Another nine people have died from COVID-19 bringing the provincial death toll to 3,080.