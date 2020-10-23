Public input is needed as the Town of Bracebridge is working towards “transforming” Wilson’s Falls Trail into a signature trail.

“We’re looking at improving infrastructure in particular,” Parks and Trails Foreperson Gillian Mitchell tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom. She says that will start by working on sections of the trail with stairs and boardwalks in a state of “disrepair.” Mitchell says they also plan on updating signage and parts of trails that are eroding.

“We’re looking for any ideas from the public on how we can improve the trail network and improve user experience,” she says.

The trail system is along the Muskoka River and Wilson’s Falls. ” This forested trail network offers steep hills and diverse terrain creating many route options for users including connections to The Great Trail,” Mitchell boasts.

Go to Engage Bracebridge’s website to submit your input. The survey will be open until November 13th.