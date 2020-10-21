Ontario Premier Doug Ford says families can still sue long-term care homes that are reckless and careless.

Ford faced several questions on the liability bill introduced by his government during his media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

He says the new bill, which many claim will make it tougher for families to sue the homes in the event of a death from improper care, doesn’t protect the long-term care facilities and he adds the legislation is intended to protect those including small business owners and workers who have acted in good faith.

The bill was introduced on Tuesday with officials saying it aims to limit COVID-19 liability and protect those who take “honest measures” to follow public health guidelines.

Ford also announced the province is providing $24.3 million in targeted investments to to help manage stress, depression and anxiety, and address eating disorders and other challenges facing children and youth.