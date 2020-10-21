Ontario is reporting close to 800 new COVID-19 cases.

The province reported 790 new cases on Wednesday with seventy-seven per cent of the cases in the four hotspot zones around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Over 32,600 tests were completed over the last day, up from the 24,049 reported on Tuesday, but a backlog of 29,332 remains.

Another 9 people have died from the virus in Ontario bringing the death toll to 3,062.

There have been 66,686 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic with 86 per cent now deemed resolved.